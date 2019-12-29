ValuEngine Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Sell

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEES. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 197,731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.