Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) versus Novocure (NYSE:NVCR) Head to Head Analysis

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Novocure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Novocure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $42.38 million 5.98 -$42.47 million ($13.83) -0.87 Novocure $248.07 million 34.93 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -126.90

Vapotherm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novocure. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vapotherm and Novocure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novocure 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.44%. Novocure has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.25%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Novocure.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Novocure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -110.06% -107.95% -50.80% Novocure -8.43% -18.45% -6.95%

Summary

Novocure beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

