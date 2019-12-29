Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Veritiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $322.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.56. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veritiv will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

