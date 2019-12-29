Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.50

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 149996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.70 ($1.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88). Also, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 47,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

