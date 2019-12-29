Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

WMC stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.