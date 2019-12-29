Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 1%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.13 ($0.16), 83,650 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 715,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.66.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

