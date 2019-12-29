Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 8,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:WPM opened at $29.49 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

