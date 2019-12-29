Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

WIT stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

