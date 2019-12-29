Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.20

Shares of Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 57681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.36).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.46.

About Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

