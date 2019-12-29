WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,547,000 after buying an additional 952,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,306,000 after buying an additional 165,212 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

