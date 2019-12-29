Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Up 30.7% in December

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the November 28th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,797,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,131,529.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,974.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,532 shares of company stock valued at $9,323,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Yext by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

