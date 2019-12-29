Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.66 on Friday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,840,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 1,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,857,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

