Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to report $516.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.19 million to $518.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $478.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $5,523,950. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 746,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

