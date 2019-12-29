Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 124,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,731,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

