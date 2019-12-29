Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Hold

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $471.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.