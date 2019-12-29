Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to “Hold”

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

CLPR opened at $10.43 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, Director Howard M. Lorber acquired 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bistricer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 69.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.