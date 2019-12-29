Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $46,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 60.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 123.3% during the second quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 162.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.