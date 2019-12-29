Zacks: XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 76,556 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.46. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

