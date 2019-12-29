ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

