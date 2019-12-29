Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis’ performance in the year so far has been stellar on the back of growth in new parasiticide products (Simparica and Stronghold Plus) and vaccines, a solid dermatology portfolio and the addition of Abaxis’ diagnostics platform. Key dermatology products such as Apoquel and Cytopoint continue to penetrate the market and generate additional revenues. The Abaxis acquisition has further strengthened its leading portfolio. Zoetis has been making other prudent acquisitions as well. Moreover, Zoetis’ five-year collaboration agreement with Regeneron will further diversify its portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, the cattle market is witnessing challenging market conditions for beef and dairy customers. Moreover, the swine market is being affected by the African swine fever in China.”

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,040 shares of company stock worth $15,584,733. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.